Moran Yacht & Ship Sell Maghreb V
Moran Yacht & Ship recently announced the successful sale of the 43.99m (144ft) Burger motor yacht Maghreb V - the third vessel sold by Moran Yacht & Ship in the past month.
Built by the Burger Boat Company in 2006, this beautiful yacht features spacious accommodations for 14 guests in 7 staterooms and a wealth of unique elements which make her a one-of-a-kind custom yacht.
Building on the brand’s success following the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, this announcement concretes Moran’s position as one of the busiest brokerage houses in the industry.