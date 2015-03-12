Moran Yacht & Ship Sell Motor Yacht Muse
Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced the sale of the 31.1m (102ft) Cerri Cantieri Navali built motor yacht Muse.
Built in 2012, this sport yacht is a magnificent combination of speed and elegance. She features a sport hull design and well designed layout which can accommodate 10 owners and guests comfortably in 5 staterooms.
With spacious outdoor and cabin areas providing ample room for entertainment and relaxation, this yacht is every bit stylish and comfortable as she seems due to her expert design and construction.