Moran Yacht & Ship Sell M/Y Iroquois
Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced the sale of the magnificent 50m (164’) Feadship Iroquois, capping off another successful year of brokerage sales.
Iroquois is the 4th yacht over 150’ sold by Moran Yacht & Ship in the past 6 weeks. This immaculate yacht was built by the De Vries yard in 1998 and shows no signs of her age with a well maintained exterior and timeless interior. Designed by Glade Johnson, she accommodates 10 guests in a large master suite, three double cabins and a twin cabin.
Originally listed at an asking price of $19,500,000, Iroquois is the latest sale announcement for from Moran Yacht & Ship and perfectly closes the year.