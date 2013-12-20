Iroquois is the 4th yacht over 150’ sold by Moran Yacht & Ship in the past 6 weeks. This immaculate yacht was built by the De Vries yard in 1998 and shows no signs of her age with a well maintained exterior and timeless interior. Designed by Glade Johnson, she accommodates 10 guests in a large master suite, three double cabins and a twin cabin.

Originally listed at an asking price of $19,500,000, Iroquois is the latest sale announcement for from Moran Yacht & Ship and perfectly closes the year.