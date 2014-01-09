Custom built in 2006 by Custom Line, Lady Soul features an exterior and interior design by Zuccon International Project.

The spacious yacht has a four cabin layout plus a gymnasium, which can be converted back to a twin or double cabin if required.

The vessel accommodates nine guests in three double staterooms and a twin with a Pullman berth, whilst there are also five crew berths.

Boasting a grp hull and superstructure with a beam of 7.10m (23'3"ft) and a 2.26m (7'4"ft)draft, she is capable of 19.00 knots flat out, with a range of 550.00 nm.

