This sale represents the largest yacht sold over 2012 so far and the fifth Palmer Johnson built yacht that has been sold by Moran Yacht & Ship in the past four years.

The sale of this yacht, listed at an asking price of €44m, will directly create no less than 100 jobs at the Palmer Johnson shipyard and at least 500 additional jobs for associated industries and service companies.

Superyachts.com will be bring you the updates surrounding this six stateroom motor yacht as they emerge.