Gotta Go was custom built by NQEA Yachts in 2003 to a Don Shead exterior design, introducing straight lines and a contemporary style alongside an opulent Claudette Bonville interior.

Capable of accommodating ten guests in five well-appointed staterooms, Gotta Go offers a stately home feel which provides her owner and their guests with the perfect home on the water.

Gotta Go is powered by twin MTU 3700hp diesel engines and can maintain a cruising speed of around 24 knots with a top speed of 26.5 knots.

Gotta Go has now been successfully sold through one of the leading US brokerage firms, Moran Yacht & Ship; listed for an asking price of $9,975,000.