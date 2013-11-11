Moran Yacht & Ship Sell Superyacht Kismet
Moran Yacht & Ship have proudly announced the largest brokerage sale of 2013; the sale of the iconic 68m (223 ft) Lürssen-built superyacht Kismet.
Kismet, whose construction was overseen by the Moran Yacht & Ship new construction team, remains one of the finest yachts afloat today and will be replaced in the Moran Yacht & Ship charter fleet by the new 308 Ft. (94m) Kismet 2 which will be available to select clients in 2014.
Designed by Espen Oeino, Kismet was listed at an asking price of €79,000,000.