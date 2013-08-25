Built in 2002 by Westport, this sophisticated superyacht is not only a stylish sight to behold but a well-equipped and well laid-out luxury vessel. Due to her size, Mary Alice II can accommodate ten guests in five cabins and still offer a range of spaces in which to play with.

Mary Alice II was originally built for entertainer Johnny Carson and stepping aboard, the lively personality of her first owner is immediately obvious in the character of this luxury superyacht.

Besides her recently upgraded entertainment systems, she also boasts an armada of water toys and wonderful al fresco spaces for dining, drinks, sunbathing and simply enjoying the view. Among her exterior highlights are a large Jacuzzi, bar, and plush lounges and sunpads.

Mary Alice II was originally listed at an asking price and is now the latest sale announcement from US brokerage & charter tour de force Moran Yacht & Ship.