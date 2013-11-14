Read online now
Moran Yacht & Ship Sell Superyacht Mine Games

By Ben Roberts

Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced the sale of the 50m (164’) Trinity-built Mine Games; making this the third sale over 150’ in the space of two weeks by the international brokerage house.

Built in 2007, this luxurious motor yacht features accommodations for 12 guests in 5 staterooms as well as an incredible amount of space both inside and out for entertaining and relaxing. With interior design by Patrick Knowles, Mine Games is the epitome of luxury and style.

Originally listed for an asking price of $19,950,000, Mine Games has been successfully sold by Moran Yacht & Ship and Galati Yacht Sales.

