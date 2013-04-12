Moran Yacht & Ship Sell Superyacht Perle Noire
Moran Yacht & Ship have proudly announced the successful sale of the 37.3m (122’) Heesen superyacht Perle Noire.
This sleek and stylish example of the popular 3700 Omega Architects designed motor yacht series accommodates 10 guests in 5 staterooms and provides lavish entertainment and relaxation spaces on her three separate decks.
Built with an aluminum hull, this semi-displacement vessel features a top speed of over 31 knots and is one of the finest vessels in her size range.