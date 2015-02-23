Moran Yacht & Ship Sell Superyacht Project Golden Age
Adding to the notion of renewed signs of strength within varying regions and sectors of the superyacht market, Moran Yacht & Ship has today announced the successful sale of the 61m (200’) new-build Hakvoort motor yacht Golden Age.
“This is the 3rd sale for Moran Yacht & Ship this year and represents the largest yacht sale year-to-date,” explains today’s proud release from the global brokerage firm.
Moran Yacht & Ship is a prolific contributor to market activity and has been for some time ; however, with project already underway, the expert new construction team is moving forward and looking to reach a successful delivery near the end of this year.