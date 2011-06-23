This custom built 47m superyacht is a remarkably stylish vessel with a sophisticated interior design and a lightweight GRP construction.

Silver Lining was designed by the revered UAE-based designer, Donald Starkey, and features a classical interior styling from Glade Johnson Design.

Silver Lining is capable of achieving a top speed of 17 knots and maintaining a cruising speed of 16 knots through dual Deutz 604BV12 diesel engines.

With comfortable accommodation for up to 10 guests, Silver Lining boasts six well-appointed cabins with additional space for 10 crew members.

Having been successfully sold through Moran Yacht & Ship, Silver Lining will be soon on her way to her new owner; originally listed with the US-based brokerage firm for an asking price of $8,900,000.