With a distinctive exterior profile characteristic of her designers Nuvolari & Lenard, Vitamin was built in 2009 to accommodate up to eight guests in complete luxury and style.

Vitamin is part of the PJ 120 semi-custom range and holds high-performance capabilities with a top speed of 28 knots a range of 900nm on her 29,072 litre fuel tanks.

Previously listed for an asking price of $14,900,000, Moran Yacht & Ship represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction and aim to continue on their successful stretch.