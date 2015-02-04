Built in 2006, this 34.7m (114ft) go-anywhere explorer vessel features a 8.1m (26.5ft) beam which gives her an unusually large volume for her length.

With an extensive list of refits in 2011, 2012 and 2013, Beluga is in like-new condition. She accommodates 10 guests in 5 staterooms and has accommodations for 6 crew.

Listed at an asking price of €9,500,000, Beluga was sold by Moran Yacht & Ship with the aid of broker YachtZoo.