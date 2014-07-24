Launched in 2005, St Vitamin accommodates 12 guests comfortably in 6 staterooms. A modern interpretation of classic design, in regards to both exterior and interior, St Vitamin’s style, on board comfort, exterior spaces and cutting-edge entertainment system make her an idyllic cruising vessel.

Her Versace decorated interior features classical motifs interpretation in a modern way. Every detail reflects unchanging luxury. Interior features African walnut, Versace furniture, Rosenthal tableware, exclusive silverware. The Yacht is equipped with Satellite Internet, satellite TV, home theatre system, and modern audio system.