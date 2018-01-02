Following on from a record-breaking year for sales across 2017 - with the sale of Solandge, Wabi Sabi, Northern Star and the continued construction and delivery of superyachts across the world - Moran has proudly introduced the distinctive Feadship Madsummer to a new owner.

With a stripped-back contemporary style by Redman Whiteley Dixon, Madsummer (ex Twizzle) is a boat built for comfort, style and space thanks to expert Dutch engineering and exemplary British design.

With ample accommodation for 10 guests on board, the Todhunter Earle and Redman Whiteley Dixon style throughout the interior compliments an exterior ahead of its time and hints at the world-class service available through Madsummer’s experienced crew of 14.

An award-winner, a record-breaker for 2018 and a remarkable superyacht in its own right, Madsummer’s 2018 sale announcement has fired to starting pistol on a year already rife with sales.

We look forward to bringing you more from the brokerage market in the very near future as we collate the latter stage sales of 2017 and move forward into a new year with renewed confidence in a market rife with activity; as Moran Yacht & Ship has today proven.