Moran Yacht & Ship Sells Superyacht Something Cool
Moran Yacht & Ship has announced the successful sale of the 64m (210’) Hakvoort superyacht project Something Cool - the largest construction project by Hakvoort to date.
She features 8 opulent staterooms, an ice-class hull and spacious common areas for entertainment and relaxation due to her massive interior volume.
This yacht is scheduled to launch in 2017 where her Horacio Bozzo exterior and Diana Yacht Design interior will be fully introduced to her brand new owner.
While details of the project are still scarce, we'll be bringing you more updates as they emerge across the construction process of Something Cool.