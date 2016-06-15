Black Gold - the Westport 112 Raised Pilothouse motor yacht - was launched in 2011. Sporting signature contemporary styling distinctive of Westport Yachts, her internal layout offers ample space on board for 10 in 5 cabins with a 7.24m beam.

This space allows for a wide saloon, enhanced by open windows, and an elegant dining area which acts as a perfect platform for both formal and informal gatherings with family and friends on board or in port. Her shallow draft also allows Black Gold an access all areas pass to marinas around the world.

Black Gold was listed for an asking price of $8,695,000, and was sold in a collaboration of Moran Yacht & Ship and Westport Yachts broker John Varga.