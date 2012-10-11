Built in 2007 to incorporate utility and style, Allure Shadow features 5 carefully laid out decks to maximise deck efficiency while maintaining spacious floor plans.

Her key interior features include six staterooms with balconies, a sky lounge offering amazing panoramic views, a fully equipped workout facility, a movie theatre and a controlled two story hangar with a raised DJ balcony and enhanced sound system for the most incredible entertaining opportunities.

Allure Shadow is available for sale through Moran Yacht & Ship at a listed asking price of $19,950,000.