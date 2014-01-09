Custom built in 2013 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands, Apostrophe offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites.

She features spacious, comfortable and elegant Art Deco interior and exterior spaces designed by Reymond Langton Design.

Boasting a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 8m (26'2"ft) and a 2.45m (8'0"ft) draft, she has a cruising speed of 11 knots, max speed of 12.70 knots and a range of 3800 nm from her 45000-litre fuel tanks.

Apostrophe is listed with Moran Yacht & Ship with an asking price of €27,500,000.