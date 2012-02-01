Moran Yacht & Ship Sign Project Hermes for Sale
Having recently sold the previous hull ‘Project Stimulus’, Moran Yacht & Ship has now announced they will act as the worldwide central agents for the new 64m Palmer Johnson hull ‘Project Hermes’.
Contrary to our previous statement, Moran Yacht & Ship will be the worldwide central agents for the new PJ210 superyacht after successfully selling Project Stimulus.
Project Hermes, a superb 210’ (64m) Palmer Johnson superyacht, is the second hull in the series, a sleek, high-speed motor yacht with a breath-taking design from the drawing boards of Nuvolari & Lenard.
Project Stimulus was the largest yacht to be sold over 2012 so far, not to mention the fifth Palmer Johnson built yacht that has been sold by Moran Yacht & Ship in the past four years.
Now, the construction of Project Hermes, listed at an asking price of $59.5m, will take place under the supervision of Moran Yacht & Ship’s new construction team.
Project Hermes will be due for delivery around November 2013.