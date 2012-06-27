Palmer Johnson, renowned for their sleek, stylish and characteristic high-performance yachts, launched O’Khalila in 2007 and her distinctive chic-coloured hull and exterior style has been turning heads ever since.

Built as part of the PJ 150 series, O’Khalila, like her sisterships, is renowned for the perfect combination of comfort, style and performance. O’Khalila is able to accommodate up to 12 guests with 7 crew, boasting a stunning and expertly designed interior from Nuvolari & Lenard.

O’Khalila is now based in Imperia and is available for charters in the Western Mediterranean this summer through Moran Yacht & Ship.