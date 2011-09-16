Now set for construction at the Lürssen shipyard in Rendsburg, this top-secret project has now been unveiled with the announcement that more details will follow soon.

Superyachts.com is at the Monaco Yacht Show this week and will be interviewing a representative from the Lürssen shipyard on Wednesday the 21st of September.

To watch this interview, alongside gaining an exclusive insight into the show through our Breaking News Centre, keep an eye on Superyachts.com over the next five days.