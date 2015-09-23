“In all modesty, this is the largest yacht ever sold by a yacht brokerage company in the history of the world,” explains Robert Moran, President of Moran Yacht & Ship. “We’ve built a lot of yachts at Moran Yacht & Ship, we’ve built over 45 yachts over 15 years, we’ve got 10 boats under construction right now. We’re building a lot of great boats for a lot of great guys but this is something truly different.”

“It’s not just a big yacht,” adds Robert, insinuating that this project will be something completely different in terms of style and what’s on board which can be considered truly unique.

While Project Redwood is understandably under wraps so early in it’s life, we can tell you that Redwood was designed by the team at Nuvolari & Lenard and being built to a Moran Yacht & Ship specification, Project Redwood is yet another collaboration between the team that brought the 88m Lurssen Quattroelle into the world.

Project Redwood will feature accommodations for 36 guest in 20 staterooms and will have numerous unique features that will be revealed throughout the construction process. The renowned Moran Yacht & Ship New Construction Team will oversee her construction and on time delivery in 2019.

Moran are overseeing some other incredible construction projects on top of Redwood. Solar was unveiled by Oceanco and quickly became a go-to discussion topic for unique projects taking the industry in a new era of forward thinking design. Overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship, this incredible project seems to be coming along as planned.

“The project’s going great, it’s fully underway right now. The masts and the rigging are complete, the hull’s complete, they’re furling the hull, the interior is starting to be installed and everything’s going great. It really is a truly amazing boat.”

For more information on the new projects underway at Moran Yacht & Ship, watch the full video above.