Featuring a distinctive design by Donald Starkey, this eye-catching yacht was built by Christensen Yachts in 1997 and is constructed from GRP; making her lighter and easier to manoeuvre. Silver Lining is designed to travel long distances in unrivalled comfort, offering a range of 3,500nm at a speed of 10 knots with the optional top speed of 17 knots.

Motor yacht Silver Lining holds a sophisticated interior design from Glade Johnson Designs, allowing comfortable accommodation for 10 guests in 5 luxurious staterooms alongside a 6th smaller cabin on deck which can be used as a gym, staff or nanny cabin.

Having never been chartered, Silver Lining is in immaculate condition and has cruised extensively around the world with her original owner. Carrying an emphasis on water activities, this idyllic yacht offers two guest tenders, two jet skis, two BOB underwater scooters, kayaks and a dive compressor.

Reduced from $14,950,000, superyacht Silver Lining is now available through Moran Yacht & Ship at a new listed price of $12,900,000.