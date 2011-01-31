Superyacht Allegria

Measuring 46m (151’), Allegria is a sharp and sophisticated motor yacht with a characteristic interior and exterior styling from Glade Johnson Design. Allegria was built by the Dutch shipyard Hakvoort in 2004 and sleeps 10-11 guests in five elegantly appointed staterooms.

Moran Yacht & Ship recently announced a price reduction of $5,025,000, bringing her new asking price down to $29,975,000.

Superyacht Gotta Go

Gotta Go is a fantastic example of a contemporarily styled superyacht, built by NQEA Yachts in 2003. Measuring 44.2m (145’), Gotta Go has been tipped by the leading US brokerage house as one of the best deals at the up and coming Miami Boat Show; running from February 17-21 2011.

Motor yacht Gotta Go was built to combine the sturdiness of a displacement vessel whilst offering the owner the ability to power through the water at a top speed of 27 knots – all the while comfortably accommodating 8 guests in 4 luxurious staterooms with a convertible gym for added room.

The over all price of Gotta Go has very recently been dropped by Moran Yacht & Ship to $9,975,000.