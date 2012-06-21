Moran Yachts Gain Exclusive Central Agency on Hermes
Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced their appointment as Worldwide Central Agents for the striking 64m (210’) Palmer Johnson Project Hermes.
This incredible modern design from Nuvolari & Lenard, features an aggressive, contemporary exterior profile with characteristics of a typical Palmer Johnson yacht.
Project Hermes will be delivered in November 2013 and will be built under the supervision of Moran Yacht & Ship’s new construction team.
Able to accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 staterooms, Hermes is an immediately distinctive vessel and will undoubtedly be turning heads across the world’s ports upon her delivery.