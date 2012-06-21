Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Moran Yachts Gain Exclusive Central Agency on Hermes

By Ben Roberts

Moran Yacht & Ship has proudly announced their appointment as Worldwide Central Agents for the striking 64m (210’) Palmer Johnson Project Hermes.

This incredible modern design from Nuvolari & Lenard, features an aggressive, contemporary exterior profile with characteristics of a typical Palmer Johnson yacht.

Project Hermes will be delivered in November 2013 and will be built under the supervision of Moran Yacht & Ship’s new construction team.

Able to accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 staterooms, Hermes is an immediately distinctive vessel and will undoubtedly be turning heads across the world’s ports upon her delivery.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Brokerage News