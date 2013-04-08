Tim Morley, founder of the new yacht auction commented, “Margaret Ann is a star of the first Prestige Yacht Auction. We are very pleased that the owner has decided to bring her all the way from Palma to exhibit her in front of the VIP tent at the Antibes Yacht Show, where the auction is taking place. People will be able to view the yacht up to the last minute before the auction, and if their bid is successful they can toast their success on the aft deck as soon as the ink is dry on the contract.”

Margaret Ann is a sleek 29.10m (95’5”ft) sailing yacht which was launched by Pendennis in 2004. Featuring a timeless exterior design and naval architecture by Dubois combined with an interior styling by Redman Whiteley Dixon.

"I just love Tim's concept and think it could and should revolutionize the industry,” comments Margaret Ann’s owner. “The standard practice of marketing yachts with inflated asking prices, having them sit around for years suffering from neglect waiting for an interested buyer who then has to go through a long and drawn-out process with offers and counter-offers makes zero sense to me."

He went on to say "By contrast, anyone looking to buy a fantastic yacht at a realistic price right now, can come and view Margaret Ann at the show to see whether she is the one. One enjoyable afternoon for all of us and we shall know whether she is sold or not. It's as simple as that!"

Ed Dubois has extended an invitation to the owner of Margaret Ann to take part in their prestigious Dubois Cup, held at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in Porto Cervo, on June 1st, 2nd and 3rd. “We really would be delighted to welcome a new owner at the YCCS in Porto Cervo”.

If the yacht is sold at the auction then it will be a fabulous opportunity for the new owner to test the yachts outstanding performance – she was designed by Dubois Naval Architects and they know a thing or two about building fast sailing yachts – only yachts of 90 feet and above designed by Dubois are allowed to attend.

Simon Davison, the Captain of Margaret Ann sent this report, "We have serviced, repaired and replaced anything and everything that needed attention this winter to prepare the boat perfectly for a great summer season. Besides extensive deck, paint, and varnish works, the boat has had the entire prop shaft and drive train fully serviced, a full main engine service, generators back at zero hours, a brand-new air-conditioning compressor, upgraded electronics, water maker and general systems overhaul. In addition a refurbished galley, crew mess and crew accommodation, you name it. The only job we stopped was the new upholstery for the owner’s saloon as that way the new owner can choose the fabric."

The tally of magnificent boats that will go under the hammer has exceeded thirty yachts, and the Prestige Yacht Auction is set to be an exciting event. The successful bidder of Margaret Ann at the Prestige Yacht Auction will simply need to choose the fabric to cover the cushions… and pack their bag for the Dubois Cup in Porto Cervo. Those interested must contact the organizer, Morley Yachts, without delay to arrange to view the yachts or powerboats that appeal to them.