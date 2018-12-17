Most Impressive Refits of 2018

1. Originally launched by Turkish shipyard Halic Tersaneleri in 1997, superyacht Dream started out as a passenger vessel and today is the 37th largest superyacht in the world. With an extensive refit undertaken at Greek yard Chalkis Shipyards S.A. and a substantial interior overhaul by Ciarmoli Queda Studio (CQS), Dream has been transformed into a six-deck vessel of impeccable quality.

The refit saw extensive changes to the exterior, including an extension to the bow, adding 13 metres to her original length of 93 metres. The result is a more streamlined shape and modern aesthetic.

Dream’s updated interior now offers 23 guest cabins, three formal dining rooms, a business centre, a wellness centre and two bars. CQS adopted a nautical theme for the design, which combines white marble, light-coloured woods, Grecian murals and white leathers to create an elegant and classical environment.

2. Titania has this year completed a magnificent interior refit and any recent visitors coming on board have been hopelessly seduced by her effortless indoor-outdoor lifestyle and sumptuous light-flooded interior.

The 73m Lurssen build is one of the most successful charters on the market for a reason - she boasts vast entertainment spaces, superlative accommodation and state-of-the-art amenities. During the coming winter season, she will be available for charter in Thailand via Abu Dhabi and the Maldives, but will also be available in Myanmar and the Andaman Islands.

3. 90-metre superyacht Nero, one of the most iconic superyachts on the water today, has been born again following an extensive refit project this year. First built in 2008 by Corsair Yachts in Asia, Nero now boasts a huge promenade deck, numerous exterior seating and dining areas as well as an arsenal of luxurious amenities and incredible water toys.

Nero has a top speed of 17 knots and an economical cruising speed of twelve knots, Nero is fast, quiet and exceedingly comfortable. The dazzling interior enjoys traditional panelling of Limed Oak and Ash throughout, completing the gorgeous feel of the vintage yachting era. Nero will be available for charter this winter season in the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

4. First built in 2010 by Codecasa, M/Y Eternity has completed her extensive refit project, as well as a successful extensive assessment in Hong Kong. Available for charter this winter in the Bahamas, take your chance to make the most of her brand new interiors and exciting superyacht toys. Eternity has accommodation for up to 12 guests in 7 cabins, with space for up to 14 crew members on board as well.

The worklist covered all technical aspects including major overhaul work to engines and rebuilds of the generators; rebuild of hydraulic appendages including cranes. Other key areas included a full interior redesign by Suzanne Lovell Inc and AVIT upgrades of all entertainment and navigational systems.

5. Royal Huisman has announced it will be working on two of the world’s largest sailing yachts this winter. Sailing yachts Eos and Athena will return to the Dutch shipyard’s refit division, Huisfit, with the latter 90m having arrived in early August and Eos having arrived earlier this season.

Both of these greats are undergoing various aesthetic and mechanical work, including the removal of Rondal rigs for inspection and repainting onboard Eos and the servicing of Athena’s main engines and replacement of the original teak deck onboard. Both yachts arrived at the Huisfit yard this summer and are expected to be delivered to their expectant owners next year.