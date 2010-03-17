Built by New Zealand based Vaudrey Miller, M/Y 'A''s tenders are two solid examples of cutting edge design and engineering which stand testament to the attention to detail put into this ground breaking superyacht.



The two custom designed 11m tenders were overseen by naval architect Patrick Banfield who, alongside Starck and Vaudrey Miller, has created something of an exceptionally high standard for the owner.

Limo Tender

The 11m Limousine Tender is a stunning personalised owner transport vehicle built to shuttle guests and the owner of 'A' from superyacht to shore. The beautiful varnished teak and holly deck gives the tender certain artistry, also offering a broad, non-slip surface which houses an interior that can match most mainline superyachts.

The interior photos display the sophisticated interior that allows headroom of 1.9 metres and full cutting edge entertainment systems alongside air-conditioning and refrigeration that create a feeling of pure comfort.



The state-of-the-art tender also offers remotely activated, hydraulically powered hatches and retractable navigation systems.

Open Tender

The sister to the Limo Tender is the Open Tender: an 11m open-top service tender which is also designed by Starck. The 'A' Open Tender houses a circular guest compartment at the centre in order to cruise around the superyacht and access other amenities positioned in the bow and sides.

Philippe Starck has proven his position as artisan designer by creating a magnificent and unique superyacht with two stunning tenders that could turn heads, even set apart from their mother ship.