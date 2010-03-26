Built in 2009 by Italian yacht builders Canados, Alea has a 6.30m beam with a shallow draft of 1.19m and lightweight fibreglass hull. She is built for both speed and comfort with an emphasis on expert handling with bow and stern thrusters.

Alea comes fully equipped for any charter with an arsenal of state of the art navigation and entertainment systems such as the 42’, 20’ and 15’ inch LCD TV’s in the cabins alongside DVD and HI-FI systems, air-conditioning, Technonautica domotics systems, sun roof, Avon 400 Jet Tender and a Yamaha Jet Ski.



Superyacht Alea is powered by her 2400hp MTU engines which allow her to reach a cruising speed of 43 knots and an impressive max speed of 48 knots, carving through the water with a superstructure that looks as if it was built for pure speed.

Her interior is a picture of sophistication with an excellent use of space and design. Alea is generously decorated with rich wood and glass effects, going to significant efforts to turn this stunning superyacht into the ideal home.

Comfortably accommodating for eight guests, Alea has one master cabin with sofa, wardrobes, desk and en-suite facilities, a VIP cabin and two twin cabins, all with en suite. There is also space for 4 crew aboard the stunning superyacht to help make the charter a break of a life time.



Superaycht Alea Weekly Charter Rates

High Season: EUR €53,000

Low Season: EUR €43,000