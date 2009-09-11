Motor yacht Alfa Nero is currently owned by Greek businessman Theodoros Aggelopoulos who ensured she was built to include a whole array of innovative onboard features.

Among her highlights include a Nuvolari-designed aft deck ‘beach club’ with an immense glass-ended pool capable of being transformed into a dance floor or helipad.

A pop-art inspired Albert Pinto interior, two open-air spa pools, massage room and gymnasium add to the extensive list of amenities onboard.

The luxury yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins including a lavish Owner’s suite, two VIP cabins, and three doubles. She also caters for 26 crew and carries both Lloyds classification and MCA compliance.

The asking price for this prestigious yacht is listed at €129.75 million. It is believed she will be anchored just off Monaco during the upcoming Yacht Show beginning September 23.