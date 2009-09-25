Allegro was built in 2005 and only recently underwent an extensive refit in 2009 that ensured she entered the brokerage market in excellent condition.

She sleeps 14 guests in six cabins and was listed with an asking price of US$39.5 million.

IYC’s central agency for sale motor yacht Azzura II was accepted in part exchange as part of the deal and is now being offered for sale by Merle Wood.

Azzura II is a 47.8 metre CRN launched in 1998 and refitted last year. She sleeps 12 guests in five cabins and is currently listed for sale at $US11.9 million.