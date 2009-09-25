Motor Yacht Allegro sold by IYC and Merle Wood
Another superyacht sale for the week comes from IYC and Merle Wood who brokered the deal for this 56 metre Benetti.
Allegro was built in 2005 and only recently underwent an extensive refit in 2009 that ensured she entered the brokerage market in excellent condition.
She sleeps 14 guests in six cabins and was listed with an asking price of US$39.5 million.
IYC’s central agency for sale motor yacht Azzura II was accepted in part exchange as part of the deal and is now being offered for sale by Merle Wood.
Azzura II is a 47.8 metre CRN launched in 1998 and refitted last year. She sleeps 12 guests in five cabins and is currently listed for sale at $US11.9 million.
"Allegro only recently underwent a refit that ensured she entered the brokerage market in excellent condition."