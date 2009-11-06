Motor yacht At Last’s sale price dropped even further by IYC
Following last month’s US$2 million price cut, International Yacht Collection (IYC) has dropped the sale price of the 44m At Last by another $3 million.
She showed-off her sparkling new appearance at Fort Lauderdale earlier this week complete with Claudette Bonneville interior and accommodation for 11 guests in five cabins.
At Last was originally placed on the brokerage market asking US$19.9 million but is now available at US$14.9 million with IYC.
"At Last was originally placed on the brokerage market asking US$19.9 million but is now available at US$14.9 million."