Aziza took twenty months to build, arriving in the water perfectly on schedule after being sold in late 2011. Her first taste of the Mediterranean waters occurred on April 20th 2013 and resulted in a successful debut at the Monaco Yacht Show.

With space for up to 10 guests in 5 cabins, Aziza is the 28th motor yacht launched by the yard in its 12 years in operation. Her exterior design makes a stunning addition to the global superyacht fleet and her interior styling was created by the ISA in-house design team; adding a unique sense of sophistication to the whole yacht.

Superyachts.com had the honour of stepping on board during the Monaco Yacht Show and can now share our experience with you.