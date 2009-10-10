With a modern interior boasting a soft sophistication and understated elegance, Big City features a whole range of rooms across her expansive decks. The main salon houses a formal dining table for 10, a powder room forward off the foyer, a 2-stool wet bar and sliding door aft that leads to the aft deck.

A full-width skylounge presents a refuge for relaxation with a 4-stool wet bar, plush sofas, two televisions, a desk, games consoles and another powder room. The main aft deck holds a bar, tables, shade umbrellas, a lounging area, and an oversized swim platform while the upper aft deck hosts al fresco dining for 10.

The crowning sundeck boasts a six-stool wet bar, gas barbeque, and TV alongside a casual al-fresco dining area that seats up to 10 guests. Not to be forgotten is the forward Jacuzzi with shaded seating area and mist spray system. There is also a powder room located in the arch.

A Portuguese bridge houses a wheelhouse and an observation area with forward bench seating, large sun pads and a cocktail table. Big City cruises comfortably at 12 knots and is cared for by a crew of eight.

Her current home port is Antibes and she cruises the Mediterranean during the summer and winter charter seasons. The luxury motor yacht has an ABS classification, is MCA compliant and possesses commercial registration.