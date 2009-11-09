Motor yacht Capri now for sale and charter with Moran
Moran Yachts has added the 58 metre Capri to its brokerage listings, now offering the 2003 Lurssen to potential owners and guests with both sale and charter opportunities.
Capri underwent a minor refit in 2006 that included a new paint job and removal of a music studio to make way for another stateroom on the entertainment deck.
She now sleeps 12 guests in six cabins including a main deck Master and VIP; three lower deck King guest cabins; and a lower deck Twin guest cabin.
Capri’s upper deck is home to a grand skylounge with home theatre, bar and two separate seating areas while her observation deck provides panoramic views forward from inside and from a wind-protected outside area.
Other highlights of the luxury vessel are an on-deck Jacuzzi, generous sundeck, gym, and helipad.
Capri also appears as an ideal family yacht with specialised child safety features including safety gates at each of her external stairways, and a children’s cabin located adjacent to the Master.
Motor yacht Capri has a maximum speed of 16 knots and cruises comfortably at 15 knots. She is currently listed for sale with Moran at an asking price of US$65 million.
