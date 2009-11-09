Capri underwent a minor refit in 2006 that included a new paint job and removal of a music studio to make way for another stateroom on the entertainment deck.

She now sleeps 12 guests in six cabins including a main deck Master and VIP; three lower deck King guest cabins; and a lower deck Twin guest cabin.

Capri’s upper deck is home to a grand skylounge with home theatre, bar and two separate seating areas while her observation deck provides panoramic views forward from inside and from a wind-protected outside area.

Other highlights of the luxury vessel are an on-deck Jacuzzi, generous sundeck, gym, and helipad.

Capri also appears as an ideal family yacht with specialised child safety features including safety gates at each of her external stairways, and a children’s cabin located adjacent to the Master.

Motor yacht Capri has a maximum speed of 16 knots and cruises comfortably at 15 knots. She is currently listed for sale with Moran at an asking price of US$65 million.