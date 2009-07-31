Her most recent refit included a complete interior and exterior refurbishment that featured the interior design talents of world renowned designer Tara Bernard of Target Living.

The luxury vessel now boasts significant upgrades to her main salon, Master, VIP and Twin cabins; a new day head; design changes to the bridge; and new materials for the aft sunpad and dining area.

Motor yacht Cheeky Tiger sleeps eight guests in four cabins, but has conversion capabilities that allow the accommodation of up to 12 guests in five cabins.

The Leopard 34 metre was built by the Arno shipyard in 2004 and features the exterior design of Andrea Bacigalupo.