Originally launched as Janie, the now Chevy Toy has been offered for charter with IYC since April last year.

Sleeping 11 guests in five cabins, the luxury yacht features an interior by Scott Carpenter and exterior design by Trinity.

Among her onboard highlights include a highly advanced entertainment system, well-equipped sundeck with Jacuzzi, and a number of different dining areas.

She is listed with an asking price of US$24.5 million.