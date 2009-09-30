Amongst the guests in attendance were famed Argentinean singer Lola Ponce and CEO of the Ferretti Group Salvatore Basile.

Norberto Ferretti said the launch of the shipyard’s largest ever vessel showed its “bravery and reveals its excellence in ship designing".

Motor yacht Clarena 2 is complete custom design featuring design by the in-house technical team at CRN and renowned design studio Nuvolari & Lenard.

This same design team was responsible for the owner’s previous yacht Clarena, a 46 metre launched in 2003 as part of CRN’s Magnifica line.

Built to an innovative and sophisticated design with input from her owner, the luxury vessel is highlighted by her slender hull and large sea-level “beach club” boasting 100-square-metres of space.

Clarena 2’s owner specified she be a tribute to family life on board and designed to allow for plenty of shared living space.

This need was met by the incorporation of large relaxation areas both close to the sea and within the comfortable interiors. Of particular note are her spacious sundeck, elegant halls, and formal dining area for 20 blessed with natural light falling through its large windows.

Amongst her six cabins are five double cabins and a lavish owner’s suite that alone covers 120 square-metres and features an en suite, massage room, cinema room, and hatch that can be lowered 90 degrees to act as a balcony hovering over the waves.

Clarena 2 caters for 28 crew including a gourmet chef who will have complete reign over the massive 50-square-metre professional galley.

She has a top speed of 16.5 knots and cruises comfortably at 15 knots.

CRN is one of nine brands from the portfolio of the Ferretti Group which includes some of the nautical world’s most prestigious companies. They are responsible for the design, construction and sale of motor yachts internationally.