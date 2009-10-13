Motor yacht Claudia sold by Blue Water
Central agents for the Benetti Classic 37 Claudia, Blue Water Yachting acted for the owner in the sale while the Monaco branch of Burgess represented the buyer.
A member of the Benetti Classic 120 series, she boasts a formal saloon, casual sky lounge, on-deck Jacuzzi, large al fresco dining areas and well-planned deck space in Burmese teak.
Built to RINA class and possessing MCA compliance, the luxury vessel showcases a contemporary-styled interior and accommodates up to 12 guests in five staterooms.
Also amongst her features are an ABB control system, zero speed stabilisers, and two MTU 1,500hp engines gifting her a cruising speed of 13 knots.
Her asking price was €11.5 million.
