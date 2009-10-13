A member of the Benetti Classic 120 series, she boasts a formal saloon, casual sky lounge, on-deck Jacuzzi, large al fresco dining areas and well-planned deck space in Burmese teak.

Built to RINA class and possessing MCA compliance, the luxury vessel showcases a contemporary-styled interior and accommodates up to 12 guests in five staterooms.

Also amongst her features are an ABB control system, zero speed stabilisers, and two MTU 1,500hp engines gifting her a cruising speed of 13 knots.

Her asking price was €11.5 million.