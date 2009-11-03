Motor yacht Clementine sold by Top Yachts
Top Yachts has inked a dream deal with the sale of the Ferretti Custom Line 97 after her new owner viewed her at September’s Monaco Yacht Show.
Built in 2007, the 30m Clementine sleeps 12 guests in five cabins and features design by the in-house team at Italian shipyard Ferretti.
With two MTU 2,400hp engines and a hull constructed of GRP, she has a top speed of 27 knots.
Motor yacht Clementine was listed at an asking price of €6,250,000.
"Acting as the sole broker in the sale, Top Yachts completed the deal in just over a month after the buyer’s offer."