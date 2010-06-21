Built in 2009, motor yacht Cloud 9 is the second yacht to be delivered from the CMN Line60; featuring a stunning contemporary interior from London based designer Andrew Winch. Her interior was created to encompass the client’s personal requirements whilst also offering a space where charter guests can feel is their own.

Cloud 9 is the sister ship to motor yacht Slipstream, featuring the same high-quality CMN engineering although very different in spirit. Her warm cherry and plane woods were chosen to match the indigenous woods in the Client’s Sydney home and combined with nautical blue and brown tones, creating a warm Yacht Club atmosphere.

Upon entering the yacht you are immediately met with a powerful waterfall of rippling copper palisades that tumble down the main stairs from the Upper Deck landing to the Lower Deck guest lobby. The stainless steel spiral staircase structured around a pair of carved glass fin sculptures also creates a fantastic image of a vortex in water.

Main Deck

Going forward on the Main Deck, the generous full beam Owner’s suite is completed with His/Her en-suites, dressing room, office and private observation lounge. Above the bed a mirror rotunda reflects the space, creating Cathedral like proportions which are echoed in the hand woven carpet’s pattern. The gentle colour way and mix of texture such as the plaited leather detailing against the stain finished straight grain Cherry woods creates a perfect environment to appreciate the stunning panoramic views.

Looking back on the Main Deck, the formal living and dining area is divided by fixed screen bulkheads of rich woven leather framed in the ripple plane veneered columns which cleverly conceal sliding louvered privacy doors. This feature allows the custom designed dining table for 12, the option of being intimate or exposed to benefit from the ever changing backdrop looking through the Main Saloon and out to sea.

Upper Deck

The Upper Deck hosts a huge panoramic Sky Lounge which doubles as a state-of-the-art Cinema with a 3m retractable screen carefully concealed in the custom designed Chase Lounge with a drop down projector also disguised in the ceiling over the sofa. A combination of Limed Oak joinery, with pale cream satin lacquer and satin finished limed oak details also feature.

A discrete VIP suite has its own spectacular private balcony with armchairs and glass façade handrails so that uninterrupted views can be enjoyed from the comfort of the pair of armchairs on the balcony or from the VIP bed. With satin finished straight grain Cherry, this VIP suite is finished to perfection and provides a truly luxurious space for the VIP guests.

The stunning motor yacht Cloud 9 can accommodate a total of 12 guests, split between the Owners cabin, VIP cabin and 4 guest cabins. Her versatility and functional design makes her an excellent charter yacht with a relaxed family feel, offered by a respected designer with a true understanding of comfort.