Seventeen members currently compose the range, with three slated to be delivered by the end of 2009.

Coverdrive 2 is the fourth launch from the Sport Yacht 135 series and Palmer Johnson intend to display her during the upcoming boat show season in France.

Known prior to her delivery as the PJ 135-04, the motor yacht possesses all the effortless elegance and mechanical prowess of her sister ships while including accommodations for 12 guests and eight crew.

She combines a maximum speed of 30 knots with a sound-proofed interior and rest stabilizers which ensure her high performance blends with comfort and smooth sailing.

Spacious outdoor areas devoted to the air, sea and sun are a highlight of the 135, especially her extremely private sun deck equipped with Jacuzzi and plush sun pads.

Inside, her beach house inspired interior creates an atmosphere of serenity by mixing sophisticated elements with light-filled spaces. Featuring heavily in her design are soft leather accents, Rubelli fabrics, light walnut cabinetry, and white oak bulkheads.

To accommodate her 12 guests, the 135 houses an owner’s suite with twin en suites, and four double/twin staterooms with en suites and a Pullman berth in each of the twins.

The shipyard will launch the fifth 135 hull this coming spring along with hull seven from the 150 series and the first two models of the new 170 series.