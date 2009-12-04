Motor yacht Devotion drops her price significantly
Northrop and Johnson has cut the price of its 43 metre central agency Devotion by a massive US$2.15 million.
She emerged from her most recent refit in 2008 in top condition for the brokerage market with a fresh new interior that blends formal flair with casual relaxation.
Devotion sleeps 12 guests in six cabins and has ABS classification.
The luxury vessel is now listed with Northrop and Johnson Fort Lauderdale for US$6.75 million.
"She emerged from her most recent refit in 2008 in top condition for the brokerage market with a fresh new interior that blends formal flair with casual relaxation."