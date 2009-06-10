Resembling an expedition yacht in style and character, she is now available for charter to the far reaches of Alaska.

The luxury superyacht accommodates 12 guests in six staterooms and can also sleep eight crew.

She underwent an extensive rebuild and refit in 2008 by Stabbert Maritime which has ensured she remains a strong contender on the charter market.

Devotion boasts a full range of entertainment options for charter guests including a large Jacuzzi, comfortable sunbathing areas and an armada of water toys from kayaks to Wave Runners.

She is currently available for charter through Northrop and Johnson from US$135,000 per week.