The interior of the luxury vessel was entrusted to the renowned Terence Disdale Design studio based in London.

Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich is the rumoured owner, which would come as no surprise considering the line of previous luxury vessels he has to his name.

The next stage in the construction of Eclipse will see her spend a few months being fitted out in the Blohm + Voss shipyard before her estimated 2010 launch.