New to the charter market, Essence made a successful debut at the Newport Charter Show in June with her chef winning the prestigious Distinctive Charter Yachts International Chowder Competition.

The Sacks Group President and Charter Specialist Jennifer M. Saia said although the motor yacht was a newcomer to the charter industry, she created a great buzz at the Newport show.

“Chef Merrilie Insch’s delicious Thai Green Curry Chowder kept the charter brokers at the show coming back for more even though the yacht was outside the main show docks at Bannister’s Wharf,” she said.

“We are extremely proud of how well the yacht and her talented crew did in Newport.”

Motor yacht Essence sleeps six guests in three staterooms and is serviced by a professional crew of four.

Available in New England for the summer and the Bahamas and Caribbean for the winter charter season, Essence is offered at a special introductory rate of US$25,500 plus expenses per week.