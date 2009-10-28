With interior and exterior design by Studio Zuccon International Project, motor yacht Eviva features a variety of wide-open areas including the covered cockpits of the main and upper decks which blend into the striking white hull.

The luxury yacht with its bulbous bow was built with comfort in mind to sleep 10 guests in five cabins and to cater for nine members of crew.

Amongst her key features is a structurally modified sun deck which has been elongated at the stern to allow space for a helipad; an unusual feature for a 43 metre yacht.

Also to be found on the sundeck will be a six metre sailing boat and two jet skis at the request of the owner. Within her interior is a fitness area with sauna and gym overlooking the lower deck beach.

Eviva was built at the Dorian shipyard from her very first prints up to the installation of her furnishings and décor to ensure maximum control of quality and reliability by CRN. She has a maximum speed of 15.5 knots and will cruise comfortably at 13 knots.