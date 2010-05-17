Built as a semi-custom yacht in 2007, motor yacht Family Day (ex; Bellissima C) is a powerful yacht, built from a lightweight aluminium alloy and powered by three MTU 16V 2000 M93 engines, achieving 34 knots flat out. The yacht's performance is enhanced through two 71 S II side water jets and a central 56B II made by Rolls Royce Kamewacbooster.

Celebrated interior designers Della Role Design were responsible for motor yacht Family Day’s interior, offering luxurious comfort to match Family Day’s high speed performance. M/Y Family Day holds mahogany wall panelling, doors and flooring on the main deck and can comfortably accommodate 10 guests in five cabins, comprising the owners cabin, three double’s and one twin cabin.

Family Day is for sale with an asking price of €14,900,000.